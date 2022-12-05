Ilham Aliyev awards Vaira Vike-Freiberga Honorary Diploma of Azerbaijani President

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Former President of Latvia, Co-chairman of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga was awarded the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for her contribution to the development of international relations of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The decree on awarding the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was signed by Azerbaijani President and presented to Vike-Freiberga at an event to celebrate her 85th anniversary.

At the event, Ambassador Elnur Sultanov read a congratulatory letter from President Ilham Aliyev addressed to Vaira Vike-Freiberga following the presentation of the award.

In turn, the co-chairman expressed her deep gratitude to President Aliyev for the congratulatory letter and for awarding her with the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stressing that it was a great honor for her to receive this high award.

Further, she expressed gratitude to the president for the constant attention and concern for the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The event was attended by President of Latvia Egils Levits, former presidents of Latvia, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, well-known public and cultural figures of the country.