Azerbaijan, Turkiye holding joint drills [VIDEO]

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 5, the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises kicked off in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the military sector between the two countries, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

The military exercises involving military personnel of different types of troops, combat and special engineer-sapper equipment, as well as military aviation vehicles of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces are being held in Baku, as well as in territories of Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli districts.

Under the scenario, units of the Land Forces, the Air Force, the Special Forces, the Engineering Troops, the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are performing various exercises and combat tasks together with the servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces.

In the exercises, using modern combat methods, applying artillery, aviation, and other types of troops in military operations, organizing their activities in interoperability, building pontoon bridges to open a passage over rivers, landing paratroopers into the depths of an imaginary enemy, various tasks are also being accomplished.

The main focus of the exercises is on ensuring combat coordination during the interoperability of troops, improving control, sharing experience, and increasing the professionalism of military personnel.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defense cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkiye's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.