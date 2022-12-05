Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss ICT, transport & space co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

As part of the working visit to Brussels, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev has attended an event organized by the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium, Agoria, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Belgian companies operating in the ICT, transport, and space sectors. During the meeting, the parties discussed projects being implemented in Azerbaijan in relevant sectors, as well as prospects for cooperation with the companies.

Moreover, during the meeting held with the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, the sides exchanged views on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and cooperation in data protection.

Rashad Nabiyev also held meetings with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister, Transport Minister Georges Gilkinet, and Belgian Secretary of State for Digitalization Matthieu Michel.

The meetings focused on transport and digitalization, as well as improving the legal and regulatory framework in these areas.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium were established on June 17, 1992. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belgium amounted to $91.4 million in 2021.