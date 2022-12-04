Azerbaijani, Russian FMs to meet in Moscow

By Trend

On December 5, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, is leaving for Russia on a working visit, Trend reports referring to the media statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

According to the ministry, a meeting between Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, Russia's FM, is scheduled during the visit.

"It is planned to discuss the current situation and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as to exchange views on the most relevant aspects of the regional and international agenda, including the issues of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," the statement said.

The ministry added that they are considering the upcoming visit of the Azerbaijani FM within the context of continuing the trust-based Russian-Azerbaijani political dialogue and boosting mutually beneficial cooperation further.

