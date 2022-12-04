Discussions held in Khojaly with Russia’s peacekeepers on illegal exploitation of minerals

By Trend

Employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy and AzerGold CJSC traveled to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, and continued negotiations with the command of the peacekeepers at the headquarters of the peacekeeping forces in Khojaly, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

During the discussions, serious concerns and dissatisfaction were again expressed in connection with the illegal exploitation of minerals in the framework of illegal economic activities carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed. In this regard, the importance of monitoring, inventory of property and environmental studies at the fields where illegal mining is carried out was emphasized.

On December 3, around 18:00, employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy and AzerGold CJSC returned to the city of Shusha.

As a result of the discussions held at the headquarters of the peacekeeping forces in Khojaly, the preparation of a road map has begun with the participation of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other relevant institutions for carrying out work on the territory in these areas.