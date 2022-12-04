Azerbaijani MFA sends note of protest to Iran

By Trend

Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, answers the questions of local media representatives, Trend reports.

Question: In recent days, news has spread that outside the border crossing points established by law 14 citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran have entered the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed. We would like to know your opinion concerning this issue.

Answer: Any foreign visit to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan must be carried out in accordance with rules established within the national legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Regarding the news about the illegal crossing of the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran to our territories, a corresponding note verbal was sent to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to clarify the information.

Currently, we are waiting for a response from the other side.



