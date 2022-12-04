Russian peacekeepers: We respect Azerbaijani toponyms

By Sabina Mammadli

Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces, temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan, Major General Andrei Volkov said that the peacekeepers respect Azerbaijani toponyms, Azernews reports.

"We write all toponyms with the names sent to us by the Azerbaijani side. But, unfortunately, these names do not adhere to the website of the Ministry of Defense of Russia. But, as I have already said, we, the peacemakers, indicate all toponyms correctly. You can check," he added.

Similarly, in a statement, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry noted that the list and map of Azerbaijan's toponyms have been presented to the the Russian side.

“It is regrettable that despite our repeated appeals, Azerbaijani territories are still designated by fictitious Armenian toponyms in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation.The list and map of settlements in the Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan with Azerbaijani toponyms were officially provided by Azerbaijan to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the former and current command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center," the statement stressed.

Further, the ministry once again called on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan to indicate in the relevant information the names of Azerbaijani settlements with the correct toponyms in accordance with the official documents and maps sent by the country.

"We emphasize once again that in the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation dated 03.12.2022, published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the territory designated as the "territory of Nagorno-Karabakh" is the Karabakh economic region, and the official names of the Azerbaijani settlements referred to as "Mardakert" and "Martuni" - AGDERE and KHOJAVEND, respectively," the ministry said in a statement.