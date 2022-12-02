Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull military co-op between air forces

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Air Force Commander Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov and his Uzbek counterpart MG Akhmad Burkhanov discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.

The discussion was held during the Uzbek delegation's visit to Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, Tahirov expressed satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in military aviation, air defense as well as in other sectors.

in his turn, Burkhanov expressed gratitude for the hospitality and emphasized that positive relations between the states will contribute to the development of the air forces of both countries.

In the end, the delegation visited the Central Command Post of the Air Force and got acquainted with the way it operates.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.