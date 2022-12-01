MoD calls Russian contingent's continuous incorrect usage of toponyms disdainful

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry expressed regret over the disdainful attitude of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation towards its appeals, Azernews reports.

In a statement in regards to the incorrect usage of the names of Azerbaijani settlements and the “Nagorno-Karabakh territory” expression by the Russian contingent, the ministry once again emphasized that this is inadmissible.

“We call on the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation not to use the noted inaccurate wording in official information, and we hope that our call will be respected. Moreover, we demand the correct mention of our country’s name on the map published by them,” the statement highlighted.

Commenting on the official information of the Russian peacekeeping contingent dated November 29, published on the official page of the Russian Defense Ministry, the ministry underscored that the territory referred to as the “Nagorno-Karabakh territory” is the Karabakh economic region, and the official names of Azerbaijani settlements mentioned as “Mardakert” and “Martuni’ are Aghdara and Khojavand, respectively.

Moreover, the ministry added that the information of the peacekeeping contingent that Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of Shusha, as a result of which two people were wounded, is unfounded and completely false.

“We categorically deny this information,” the ministry finalized.