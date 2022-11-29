Rehabilitation of Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria kicks off

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The process of rehabilitation of 16 Azerbaijani citizens (13 children and 3 women) repatriated from Syria has kicked off, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the citizens received placement in a social service facility as well as primary care from the Social Services Agency under the ministry.

Initially, the socio-psychological evaluation of each repatriated person is carried out. Then, a relevant plan of social rehabilitation is developed. On the basis of a plan, the work with the involvement of a social worker and a psychologist begins. Also, the repatriated persons are involved in various types of activities for social adaptation and efficient organization of their leisure.

To recap, a total of 409 citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan from Iraq and Syria, including 380 children and 29 women.