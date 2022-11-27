Military ammunition found in Sumgayit [VIDEO]

By Trend

The hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan "112" received information about the discovery of military ammunition in the area of the 76th quarter of the city of Sumgayit, Trend reports citing the ministry.

In connection with the information received, a rapid demining group of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergencies was involved in the scene.

After appropriate security measures were taken at the scene together with law enforcement officers, it was established that the ammunition found during the inspection of the scene was two armor-piercing tank shells BR-281.

The ammunition was removed from the territory for disposal by specialists of the Special Risk Rescue Service group.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the inspection at the scene and the surrounding area.