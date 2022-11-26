Azerbaijan arrests customs officer of Nakhchivan Customs Committee

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A court in Azerbaijan has ordered the arrest of Mansur Asgarov, the head of the department for regulating customs tariffs and payments under the Nakhchivan State Customs Committee, for four months, Azernews reports.

Following an investigation into a criminal case, embezzlement on an especially large scale has been revealed. Asgarov is being accused of embezzling public funds to the tune of AZN132 million ($77.6 million) in collaboration with a group of people.

Moreover, several officials of the State Customs Committee of Nakhchivan are being accused of creating a second, informal system of collecting fees for goods imported without clearance bypassing the central electronic system of processing state customs duties.

Further details of the criminal case are being specified.