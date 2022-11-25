Azerbaijan to reduce subsidies allocated for Nakhchivan from 2023 state budget

By Trend

A number of changes have been made to the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023, said Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov during the discussions of the state budget for 2023 during today's session of Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

He noted that the subsidies allocated for Nakhchivan from the state budget are going to be reduced by 31.1 million manat.

Sharifov mentioned that part of these funds is more likely to be used to open the new embassies of Azerbaijan and ensure their activity, to involve legal consultants to protect the interests of Azerbaijan in international activity, and to increase the security of embassies. A total of 4.1 million manat ($2.4 million) are going to be used for the expenses of the Milli Majlis (Parliament); 11.1 million manat ($6.5 million) for the auxiliary section of defense and national security.

According to Sharifov, the Main Administration of the Nakhchivan State Security Service is going to be funded from the central expenditures of the state budget.

to be updated