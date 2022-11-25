We really appreciate President Ilham Aliyev spending time with us and answering all our questions - CEO of European House - Ambrosetti

By Trend

We really appreciate that President Ilham Aliyev spent time with us and answered all our questions, CEO of the European House – Ambrosetti Luca Miraglia told Trend on November 25.

Miraglia made the remark on the sidelines of the international conference under the motto "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" held in Baku at ADA University.

"There was not a single question that the President would not answer or found difficult to answer. He did not avoid such questions that might seem tricky. The role of Azerbaijan in the current geopolitical situation is growing significantly, and the country is doing everything necessary to ensure regional development for the entire region," he said.

Miraglia stressed that Italy and Azerbaijan are important partners.

"Azerbaijan has always been the main supplier of gas to Italy. The Trans-Adriatic pipeline is an important project in this regard. Now the point is about doubling gas supplies to 20 billion cubic meters,” the managing director noted.

“The current situation and the geopolitical order are certainly the driving force behind Azerbaijan's role from an energy point of view. Azerbaijan is already working on the further development of its energy capacities.”

According to him, the Zangazur corridor is a strategic project.

"It will allow connecting Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which will significantly strengthen transport communications between the countries. This project is also beneficial to other countries of the region, first of all, Armenia. At some point, the Armenian leadership must understand that this is a perfect option, and being against it means self-destruction," Miraglia added.