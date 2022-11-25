Azerbaijani premier sympathizes with quake victims in Turkiye's Duzce province

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov expressed his sympathy with victims of the earthquake in the Turkish Duzce province and wished them a speedy recovery and the elimination of the earthquake consequences, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during the phone call with Turkiye’s Vice President Fuat Oktay on November 23.

“At this difficult time, Azerbaijan stands with Turkiye as it has always stood,” he said.

The vice president expressed his gratitude for the attention.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked Turkiye’s northern province of Duzce on November 23. The tremors were felt as far as Istanbul and other cities in the region. Authorities said 93 people were injured in the earthquake, which caused damage to some buildings as well.