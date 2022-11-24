President Ilham Aliyev receives special representative of Russian MFA for normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Igor Khovaev.

The sides exchanged views on the negotiation process regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the drafting of a peace agreement between the two countries, the Armenian side’s failure to fulfill its obligations in accordance with the trilateral Declaration signed on November 10, 2020, the last meeting held in Sochi and its results.