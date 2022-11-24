Some 350 anti-personnel mines found in Saribaba peak

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

An area with 350 anti-personnel mines, manufactured in Armenia in 2021, was detected in the Saribaba peak direction, following landmine clearance activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories on November 21, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the command of the Russian peacekeepers, temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s territory, and the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center were informed about the detected mines.

“The command of the Russian peacekeepers and the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center were invited to inspect the indicated territory," the ministry added.

Similarly, the Ombudsman’s Office stated that despite repeated calls for accurate landmine maps, Armenia hasn't yet taken any practical steps in this regard.

According to the statement, after the second Karabakh war, hundreds of civilians were killed or severely injured in landmine explosions.

The statement resolutely condemns the actions striking regional peace and security, hindering the return of the former internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Azerbaijan to their ancestral lands, as well as urges international organizations to demonstrate a decisive position against Armenian atrocities.