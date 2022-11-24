NATO days continue in Baku

By Trend





The representatives of NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan within the "NATO days" attended an undisclosed military unit on November 23, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Trend.

A briefing on relationships between Azerbaijan and NATO, the military unit's activities and training centers as well as the process of training military personnel was presented to the delegation, said the ministry.

Then representatives of NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, delivered briefings on various topics.

After the presentation of briefings, questions of interest were answered.

The delegation signed the military unit's Book of Remembrance.

In the end, the members of the delegation were acquainted with the service conditions of the military unit and the combat equipment available in the armament of the military unit.