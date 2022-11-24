Turkish IHH foundation wants to contribute to Azerbaijani Karabakh's revival [VIDEO]

By Trend

Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH) wants to expand activities in Azerbaijan, take part in restoration and construction work in Karabakh, making contribution to its revival, Mehmet Altintas from IHH Humanitarian Diplomacy Department told Trend on November 23.

Altintas informed about the projects implemented in the country.

"We regularly implement projects in Azerbaijan. As part of one of them, we provide assistance to the best of our ability to children left without parental care. Another project is to provide food assistance to those who need it during the Ramadan holiday,” he said. “Besides, we have projects for the repair and restoration of schools and houses. Within the framework of these projects, a school, a house, and a medical center were repaired in Chakmali village of the Aghdam district.”

Speaking about the mine terror being carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan, IHH’s representative noted that the foundation provides assistance to people affected by mine explosions.

According to Altintas, in two years IHH has provided about 20 citizens of Azerbaijan with prostheses.

He also noted that in the period after the second Karabakh war, there were victims of mine explosions and those in need of prostheses.

"Wishing to be close to Azerbaijan and make our contribution, we signed a protocol with the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action. Within the framework of this protocol, appropriate prostheses are made in Türkiye for veterans and civilians affected by mines using the most modern technologies. The last time we donated prostheses last month, and we continue to work in this direction," he said.