Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade

23 November 2022 [14:11] - TODAY.AZ

An official welcome ceremony has been held for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at the square decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Members of the Serbian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while state and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Aleksandar Vucic.

