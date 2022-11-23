Azerbaijani, Russian leaders review implementation of deals, mull energy cooperation

On November 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

During the phone conversation, the sides reviewed the issues of practical implementation of the agreements reached in Sochi on October 31, 2022, between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, as well as the previous joint statements of the three countries at a high level. They stressed the importance of continuing work in a trilateral format on ensuring security on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and restoring transport links in the South Caucasus.

They also discussed prospects for the development of energy cooperation.