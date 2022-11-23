Azerbaijani parliament discussing amendments to draft state budget for 2023

By Trend

Amendments to the draft law ‘On state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023’ are proposed, Deputy Finance Minister Azer Bayramov said at a meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship during discussions of the above draft law in the second reading on November 22, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, it’s recommended to take into account a reduction in the budget of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by 31.1 million manat ($18.3 million), and an increase in the income of the republic’s own budget by 20 million manat ($11.8 million) in the draft law.

Besides, an additional allocation of 11.1 million manat ($6.5 million) for the maintenance of the Nakhchivan Main Directorate of the State Security Service is recommended to be taken into account in the draft law, he noted.

As the official said, it’s also recommended to take into account the allocation of 4.1 million manat ($2.4 million) for the parliament’s maintenance, 15.9 million manat ($9.3 million) - for the necessary expenses related to Azerbaijani embassies in Israel, Albania, Kenya and the representative office in Palestine and the coverage of expenses within international organizations.

The deputy minister added that the amendments correspond to the budget norms.