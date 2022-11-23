Funds allocated for reconstruction of Baku's Narimanov district highways

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed the reconstruction of highways in Baku's Narimanov district.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated AZN4.23 million ($2.48 million) for proceeding with the reconstruction of the capital's Narimanov district highways in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.