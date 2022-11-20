US respects Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty - Department of State

By Trend

he US respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Foreign Service Officer at the US Department of State Cameron Millard said at a meeting in Azerbaijani Parliament with Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov on November 18, Trend reports.

Millard stressed the importance of further development of relations between the two countries.

It was noted that after the victory in the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the region and advances new initiatives.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan - Head of the Political Affairs Department Mikhail Seroka and political adviser Brett Dvorak.