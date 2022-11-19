TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission to hold meeting in December 2022

19 November 2022 [16:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission will hold the meeting in December 2022, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Georgia diplomatic ties, Trend reports.

"The commission's activity testifies to fruitful economic cooperation between our countries," Pataradze said.

According to him, joint projects between the two countries play a crucial role in the economic development of the region.

The ambassador expressed confidence in the further success and development of Azerbaijan-Georgia economic collaboration.


