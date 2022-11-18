US Embassy in Azerbaijan shares post on work of Trend News Agency's reporter during midterm elections to Senate and Congress

By Trend

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan shared Facebook publication about work of Trend News Agency's special reporter invited by the US Department of State to cover the midterm election to the country’s Senate and Congress on the spot, Trend reports on November 18.

“Azerbaijan’s Trend.az news agency reporter Leman Zeynalova joined a group of journalists from around the world to participate in an International Reporting Tour on the U.S. midterm elections, offered by the Department of State Foreign Press Center,” the publication said.

“While in the U.S. Leman Zeynalova toured the states of Arizona and North Carolina to learn about the issues driving the political debate in 2022 and gain a richer understanding of the American political process through an array of on-the-record meetings and interviews with state and local campaign officials, volunteers, poll workers, and political commentators,” the publication noted.

Besides, the publication included one of the reports of Zeynalova about the elections: https://en.trend.az/world/us/3667124.html

From November 2 through November 10, 2022, the special reporter observed the voting process in the states of Arizona and North Carolina within the mission of foreign journalists which included representatives of the most authoritative media from 25 countries.

A midterm election in the US is a general election held in the middle of a president's four-year term, on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. During the midterm elections, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate are filled.

In addition, 34 of the 50 US states elect their governors to four-year terms during midterm elections, while Vermont and New Hampshire elect two-year governors during both midterm and presidential elections. Thus, 36 governors are elected during the midterm elections. Many states also elect officers to the state legislatures in interim years.