Azerbaijan amends composition of Supervisory Board of Shusha City State Reserve Department - decree

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated October 21, 2022 No. 3548 "On approval of composition of Supervisory Board of "Shusha City State Reserve Department" public legal entity.

The decree said the following:

1. To introduce the following amendments to the 1st part of the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated October 21, 2022 No. 3548 "On approval of composition of Supervisory Board of "Shusha City State Reserve Department" public legal entity:

1.1. The words "Elnur Aliyev - First Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan" are excluded;

1.2. After the words "Vice-Chairman", the full point mark is removed and a new paragraph with the following content is added:

"Azad Jafarli - Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

2. This decree comes into force from the date of its signing.