Former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina joins Nizami Ganjavi International Center

18 November 2022 [13:50] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Former Bosnia and Herzegovina President Šefik Džaferovi? have joined the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports citing the International Center.

Šefik Džaferovi? was a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2018.

During his tenure, he participated in the 6/7/8/9 Global Baku Forum, held under the patronage of the President of Azerbaijan and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. He also took part in the Rome High-level meeting that was organized under the patronage of the president of Italy, in the New-York High-level meeting arranged within the UN, as well as received the representatives of the International Center in more than 10 sessions in Sarajevo.

