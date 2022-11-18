Turkish FM congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Azerbaijan on National Revival Day, Azernews reports.

"I congratulate Azerbaijan on November 17 – National Revival Day. Azerbaijan's independence will last forever! Long live the Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood!" Cavusoglu tweeted.

In early 1988 Armenia launched open aggression against Azerbaijan. The anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric and activities gained momentum across Armenia and in Khankandi city mostly populated by Armenians.

On November 17, 1988, Azerbaijani citizens began an infinite mass demonstration on Azadlig Square against the USSR's anti-Azerbaijani policy. It was a genuine national liberation struggle.

On 22 November, a curfew was imposed in Baku, and contingents of Soviet army divisions, together with Internal Troops and the Militia, began to be deployed to the city, with the local units activated to prevent protest actions. On December 3, protesters were dispersed by force and approximately 400 people were arrested.

In Azerbaijan, these events are seen as the beginning of the national liberation movement and the main factor in gaining the country's independence. As a result, Azerbaijan became an independent state in 1991 just three years after the historic demonstrations.

Since 1992, November 17 has been marked as National Revival Day in Azerbaijan.