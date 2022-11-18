Erdogan: Turkiye strengthens co-op with Azerbaijan in all spheres

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the country strengthens its cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas as driven by the "One nation, two states" motto, Azernews reports.

The president made the remarks in a letter to the participants of the Azerbaijan Young Entrepreneurs Forum.

"We are taking decisive steps towards a successful future," the letter said.

The Azerbaijani Investment and Youth Entrepreneurship Forum opened in Baku on November 17 and involves officials, businessmen, investors, representatives of startups, youth organizations, international organizations, and diplomatic corps from the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The forum is jointly organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy.

The purpose of the forum is to promote investment in the country with the participation of local and international organizations, businessmen, investors, experts, and startups, to inform them about investment opportunities, discuss ways to develop a new vision, and strengthen the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan, Eurasia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries, support young entrepreneurs.