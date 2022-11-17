French Senate demonstrates pro-Armenian position – MP

By Trend

The pro-Armenian position of France is resolutely condemned by the world Azerbaijanis, MP Javid Osmanov said at the Parliament's meeting on November 16, Trend reports.

He noted that the French Senate's resolution against Azerbaijan, adopted on November 15, testifies to France's continued biased policy towards the country.

"This resolution runs counter to the EU values ??in total. France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, voted for four resolutions regarding the Armenian aggression. In addition, the EU considers Azerbaijan the most reliable partner, and Azerbaijan contributes to the European energy security. Meantime, the Senate resolution describes Azerbaijan as an aggressor. Such accusations by France against Azerbaijan are unacceptable," the MP said.