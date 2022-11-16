Azerbaijani president decrees establishing Film Agency

By Azernews

The Azerbaijani president has established establishing a Film Agency, Azernews reports.

The charter fund of the Film Agency amounts to 100,000 AZN and is formed at the expense of the state budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted to solve the issues arising from the decree.

The Culture Ministry is instructed to approve the structure of the agency, the labor payment fund, the number of employees, and the amount of salaries within a month.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the funding.