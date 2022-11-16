Blinken urges Pashinyan to continue negotiations

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to continue negotiations with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per Blinken’s tweet.

"I urged Prime Minister Pashinyan to sustain momentum on peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the foreign ministers’ talks in Washington on November 7. The United States remains committed to these efforts," he tweeted.

To recap, Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan respectively met in Washington on November 7, 2022, at the initiative of the US Secretary of State.