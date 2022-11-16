Shusha inks protocols with three different cities

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Shusha, Korea's Andong, Peru's Cusco, and Greek Corinth cities signed a four-way protocol on cooperation within the framework of the 18th World Conference of Historical Cities in Andong.

Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov tweeted about it.

"Within the framework of the 18th World Conference of the League of Historical Cities held in Korean #Andong, a four-way protocol on cooperation was signed between the cities of Korea Andong, Azerbaijan #Shusha, Peru#Cusco and Greece #Corinth," the official wrote.

Besides, Karimov informed that bilateral meetings with Head of Osmangazi municipality of Turkish Bursa city Mustafa Dundar and Secretary-General of the League of Historical Cities (LHC), Mayor of Japanese Kyoto Daisaku Kadokawa were held on the sidelines of the conference.