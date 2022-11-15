President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, it is with pleasure that I extend my sincerest and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national day of the State of Palestine.

I do believe that through our joint efforts relations between our countries will continue to develop successfully both on a bilateral and a multilateral basis.

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Palestine peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 12 November 2022