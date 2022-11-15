French media covers Organization of Turkic States' activity as another proof of President Ilham Aliyev's far-sighted policy

French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper published an article on the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Samarkand on November 11, as well as on the organization's activities as another proof of President Ilham Aliyev's far-sighted policy, Trend reports.

The article noted that the Samarkand summit was the first meeting of the heads of Turkic states following the Turkic Council’s reformation on November 12, 2021 during the presidency of Azerbaijan, as well as became a platform for analyzing the results achieved by the organization since the last meeting.

"The Turkic world covers a large geographic area with a population of more than 200 million people and has considerable economic potential, energy resources, transport routes, and modern military capabilities. The Turkic leaders have long declared the need for Turkic integration to ensure regional development, and the first successful step towards the long-awaited integration was made in Nakhchivan in 2009," the article said.

It was also emphasized that this platform serves for the common development of the organization's members.

"Against the backdrop of global turbulence, the Organization of Turkic States is yet another evidence of President Ilham Aliyev's purposeful policy, as it was Azerbaijan's initiative to create a platform for the Turkic countries in 2009," the article said.

The article also highlighted Azerbaijan's great contribution to Turkic integration, and strengthening of ties with the organization's member states in all areas, which is among the major priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.