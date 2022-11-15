Zakir Hasanov & Georgian PM discuss regional military-political situation

By Azernews





By Fatima Hasanova

On November 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

First, Col-Gen Hasanov visited the Heroes' Square in the center of Tbilisi and laid a wreath at the monument to those who fell for the territorial integrity of Georgia.

Then the defense minister met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

At the meeting, it was underlined that Azerbaijani-Georgian relations are based on friendship and mutual trust. The importance of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia in October this year was stressed. It was also mentioned that regular meetings between the heads of state help to reinforce bilateral ties even further.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the parties noted the importance of mutual support for the territorial integrity of both countries, it was noted that the development of bilateral military cooperation would contribute to ensuring stability and security in the region.

Earlier on the same day, Col-Gen Hasanov visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, where he laid a wreath at the monument to the great leader, respectfully honoring his memory, and met with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, with whom the Plan of Bilateral Military Cooperation for 2023 was signed.