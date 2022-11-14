Emergencies Ministry sappers render harmless cannon shell from Baku's Binagadi District [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 14, ammunition was found in Baku's Binagadi District, Azernews reports, with reference to the Emergencies Ministry.

Following a call to the 112 hotline service of the Emergencies Ministry about the discovery of military ammunition in the territory of the 28 May settlement in Binagadi District, specialists of the special risk rescue service (SRRS) under the Emergencies Ministry were immediately dispatched to the scene to get involved in demining.

After appropriate security measures were taken in the area together with policemen, a 122 mm OF-462 cannon shell was seized from the scene.

The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by experts of the SRRS.

During the extra examination of the location and the immediate vicinity, no other harmful or suspicious items were discovered.