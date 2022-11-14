Azerbaijanis to hold rally outside French Senate

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijanis will hold a protest action outside the French Senate, Azernews reports.

On November 15, the day when the anti-Azerbaijani resolution will be discussed in the French Senate, Azerbaijanis will hold a rally in Paris.

On October 3, 2022, a resolution against Azerbaijan was submitted to the French Senate.

The draft resolution is urging the governments of France and other EU nations to "introduce an embargo on gas and oil imported from Azerbaijan". Under the same document, Azerbaijan is being threatened by the International Criminal Court, to mention but a few.