President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear brother,

We were deeply shocked by the news of casualties and injuries as a result of a treacherous explosion in the center of Istanbul.

On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!"