Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: November 7-13

The week's major news of Azernews includes interviews with an Irish historian Dr Patrick Walsh and former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza; The 9th Summit of Organization of Turkic States kicked off in Samarkand; Azerbaijani and Armenian top diplomats’ latest Washington meeting that enjoy unstinted Western support; France's appointment of a new ambassador to Azerbaijan; the 25th anniversary of first oil production from Chirag platform, National film submitted for Oscar long-list; Azerbaijani judokas win Baku Grand Slam, and so on.

NATION

Samarkand hosts 9th Summit of Organization of Turkic States

The 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States has got underway in Samarkand. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the event.

Azerbaijani FM inks various accords in Samarkand

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov signed a number of important documents before the summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

War of last resort and the onset of a journey to new heights

At a time in the recent past when disillusionment over the protracted and seemingly futile negotiations with Armenia within the OSCE Minsk Group format persisted disturbingly in Azerbaijan, with Armenia showing no indication of fulfilling its obligations under international law, and the international community ostensibly maintaining its apathy, President Ilham Aliyev had already been cogitating the exact contours of his last resort to end the illegal occupation of his country’s territories.

Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats’ latest Washington meeting enjoy unstinted Western support

The latest Washington meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan respectively on November 7, 2022, triggered a lot of favorable international support.

Iranian subtext in President Aliyev’s Shusha speech

Amidst all the critical messages contained in President Aliyev’s recent Shusha speech, delivered on the second anniversary of the city’s glorious liberation, there was one theme which, despite not occupying a fully-fledged centrality therein, was articulated with particularly punchy poignancy, crispiness and glaring clarity. Having uttered the name of Iran at no point during his address, the Azerbaijani leader delivered a damning rebuke of Tehran’s hostile foreign policy, which has recently assumed a specifically unique form of moral depravity and obstreperousness.

Azerbaijani leader’s wisdom, strong army & national unity major components of Karabakh win

On the second anniversary of the 2020 Karabakh war, former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza in an exclusive interview with English-language Azernews news agency shared his views about President Ilham Aliyev's role in the Victory, highlighted crucial elements that made it possible for Azerbaijan to liberate its own lands, underscored the president’s political and media performance in the course of the 44-day war.

Azerbaijani president's wise statesmanship, right military & political decisions pivotal in Karabakh victory

Ahead of the approaching second anniversary of the Second Karabakh War, in an exclusive interview with Azernews, Dr Patrick Walsh, an Irish historian, shared his views about President Ilham Aliyev's role in the Victory; crucial elements that made it possible for Azerbaijan to liberate its own lands; etc.

Official: Armenia's revanchist forces must accept new realities formed in region

The revanchist forces in Armenia and the foreign circles patronizing them must accept the new realities that have formed in the region, Chief of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan, Col-Gen Ali Naghiyev said. He made the remarks in an article published in the Azerbaijan newspaper.

Parliament speaker: Azerbaijan’s victory result of Armed Forces’ might

Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War was the result of the might of the Armed Forces under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said. She made the remarks at the parliamentary session on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

Azerbaijan, Switzerland hold first consular consultations

The first-ever consular consultations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland were held in Bern, Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov tweeted.

France appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

President Emmanuel Macron has named Anne Boillon the new ambassador of France to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan to provide more aid to martyrs' families

On November 5, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) held a plenary session to consider ways of further providing the martyrs' families with help. The sources of funding to assist martyrs' families and perpetuate the memory of martyrs will be expanded, according to the draft law "On the immortalization of the name of martyrs and benefits provided to martyrs' families" submitted for discussion at the plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's parliament.

EU ambassadors visit Azerbaijan exclave of Nakhchivan, border facilities

On November 4, several EU ambassadors visited the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan and its border infrastructures on the border with Turkiye.

Leyla Aliyeva visits DOST Center for Inclusive Development & Creativity

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited a DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity in Baku.

BUSINESS

Azerbaijan marks 25th anniversary of first oil production from Chirag platform

November 7 marks the 25th anniversary of the first oil production from the offshore Chirag platform, the first platform of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) to start production of oil.

BTC exports 22m tons of crude oil in 3Q2022

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline that takes Azerbaijani oil to Europe via Turkiye exported about 22 million tons of crude oil in the three quarters of 2022.

Sangachal terminal exports over 171m barrels of oil, condensate to world markets

The Sangachal terminal exported over 171 million barrels of oil and condensate to world markets in the three quarters of 2022.

Kazakhstan to export 1.5m tons of oil via BTC

Kazakhstan will start exporting 1.5 million tons of oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline starting from January 1, 2023, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said.

Azerbaijan discusses pharmaceutical co-op with Hungarian, Belarus companies

Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev discussed the current state and the prospects of developing cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry with representatives of Hungary and Belarus.

S&P Global Ratings forecasts Azerbaijan's economic growth at 4 pct of real GDP

Azerbaijan's economic growth is forecasted at the level of 4 percent of real GDP in 2022, S&P Global Ratings reported.

CULTURE

National film submitted for Oscar long-list

Shamil Aliyev's documentary Creators has been submitted for the Oscar long-list. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 12, 2023.

Music album "Shusha" presented in Warsaw

Orphee Classics recording company released a music album Shusha in October. The music album has been recently presented at the Warsaw National Philharmonic. The release of the music album celebrated Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War and the 270th anniversary of Shusha city.

Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art promoted in SKorea

National Carpet Museum Director Shirin Malikova has represented the country at the 2022 Keimyung International Conference on the Silk Road and Central Asia in Daegu, South Korea.

Fikrat Amirov's timeless music sounds at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

In 2022, Fikrat Amirov would have been celebrating his 100th anniversary. After so many years since the death of the legendary composer, his legacy lives on in the form of thousands of music fans and followers. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has celebrated Fikrat Amirov's centenary with a spectacular concert.

SPORTS

Azerbaijani judokas win Baku Grand Slam

The City of Winds hosted the Baku Grand Slam 2022, one of the highest levels of international judo competition.

