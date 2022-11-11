Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline - one of most successful global energy projects, President Erdogan says

By Trend

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is one of the most successful global energy projects,Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the IX Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand on November 11, Trend reports.

He noted that strategic energy corridors pass through the territory of the Turkic states.

"Within the Organization of Turkic States, we attach great importance to joint projects in the energy sector," Erdogan said.

The IX Summit of the Organization of Turkic States is being held today in Samarkand.