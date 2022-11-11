Baghdad Amreyev: OTS shows strong solidarity with Azerbaijani people

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Baghdad Amreyev said that the organization showed strong solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and supported it in the liberation of its lands, Azernews reports, citing Uzbek Media.

"The OTS nations are increasingly operating as a group in international affairs and have enhanced cohesion in their foreign policy. For instance, the OTS showed steadfast support for the Azerbaijani people and encouraged the liberation of its territory in Karabakh and the restoration of its sovereignty over them,” Amreyev said.

He emphasized that the 2019 Summit of Heads of State held in Baku was one of the pivotal moments in Turkic cooperation.

"At this summit, the member nations expressed their desire to speak with a unified voice in the future and determined to shift their ties from collaboration to progressive integration. Because of this, the Baku Summit is seen as the first significant step toward the creation of a single Turkic world,” he stated.

According to Amreyev, health collaboration has become an integral aspect of the OTS agenda. The Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 forced the start of health collaboration and coordination to combat the pandemic.

"The OTS countries moved quickly to show great leadership and unity in developing a unified response. On April 10, 2020, the Azerbaijani chairmanship officially kicked off the Extraordinary Summit with the topic ‘Solidarity and Cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.’ Later, a number of relevant ministerial meetings were quickly scheduled,” the speaker said.