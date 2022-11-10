France appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

President Emmanuel Macron has named Anne Boillon the new ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Boillon is a career diplomat and prior to her appointment to Azerbaijan, she served as a foreign affairs adviser at the French Foreign Ministry and worked as Consul General in Sydney, Australia.

Since August 2019, Zacharie Gross led the French diplomatic mission in Baku and prior to his appointment as ambassador to Baku, Gross worked as a foreign affairs adviser at the French Foreign Ministry.