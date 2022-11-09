Azerbaijan creates opportunities for dialogue, time for Armenia to commit to its obligations - experts

By Trend

Two years have passed as of November 8, 2022 since the end of the second Karabakh war, the event which will forever remain in the history of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 9.

On this day Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the long-awaited and joyful news about the liberation of the city of Shusha from Armenian occupation, which became the culmination moment of the second Karabakh war.

The Director of Pakistan's Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, political analyst Muhammad Asif Noor commenting on the event, said that in order to assess the significance of Azerbaijan's victory in the war, it's extremely important to link the present with the past and future.

According to him, it's important to note in this regard, during the Armenian occupation the Azerbaijani territories were in a deplorable condition due to the damage inflicted by Armenia, and that their development began after the liberation.

"After the victory of Azerbaijan in the war, the government of the country steadily increased its efforts for rehabilitation and development, work began on reconstruction and restoration in the liberated areas," Noor said.

"It was the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev that made the glorious victory possible. Without his foresight, vision, effective planning, the productive economy he created and a strong state, victory would not have been possible," the analyst said.

Noor pointed out that Azerbaijan is making efforts to develop the liberated lands.

"Azerbaijan is currently creating 'smart' cities and villages here, focusing primarily on the needs of former internally displaced persons. Occupied-torn Karabakh is steadily moving towards sustainable economic and social development thanks to the far-sighted leadership of President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

Besides, according to him, Baku also includes Karabakh in its obligations to develop "green" energy resources.

The analyst noted that the peace process, which was launched with the great victory in the second Karabakh war, contributes to the slow but steady revival of the regional economy, transport links, trade and other activities.

"This is in the interests of the region, especially the opportunities created for energy transportation. Azerbaijan has a strong logistics and transport potential that can help trade flourish in the region," he said.

Noor added that Azerbaijan plays a constructive role in ensuring the prosperity of the region by complying with trilateral statements [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war].

"In this regard, it is vital to secure a peaceful future for the region. Azerbaijan has played its role and creates opportunities for dialogue. It's time for Armenia to do the same," the analyst concluded.

In turn, Pakistani political expert Qaiser Nawab noted, Azerbaijan's victory in the war, which is part of modern history, became possible only thanks to the steadfastness, determination and far-sighted leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the valor of the Azerbaijani army.

According to Nawab, the people of Pakistan share with Azerbaijan the joy of victory in the second Karabakh war.

The victory in the war, which was made possible thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, created new realities in the South Caucasus region, he said.

This victory ended the horrors of conflict and occupation, paving the way for cooperation and development prospects, the expert also noted.

Such opportunities for the region were created by President Ilham Aliyev, who, through the fulfillment of a historic mission to liberate the ancestral Azerbaijani territories from occupation, revived the economic, transport and other ties destroyed as a result of the occupation in the South Caucasus, added Nawab.

