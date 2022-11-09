Türkiye always supports Azerbaijan in its fair struggle - Presidential Administration

By Trend

Türkiye has always supported Azerbaijan in its fair struggle, Head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration Fahrettin Altun said at the official opening of the conference dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day of Azerbaijan, held in Ankara, Trend reports on November 9.

According to Altun, with their solidarity, the two countries, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev, following "one nation, two states" motto, once again demonstrated to the whole world that this brotherhood will be indestructible throughout history.

At the opening of the conference, the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence, and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were performed.

Altun expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the victory of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Noting that friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are eternal, he said that Türkiye was next to Azerbaijan at all strategic stages of the process which led to this victory, and the two countries were also united on the information platform.