Police find ammunition in Khojavand

By Fatima Hasanova

Ammunitions have been found in Khojavand District, Azernews reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

During an operation of the Khojavand District Police operations in the liberated area, two automatic rifles, one grenade launcher, four hand grenades, 9,900 cartridges of various calibers, and miscellaneous ammunition were discovered and captured.

To recap during operations carried out in the liberated territories in October, 1,373 anti-personnel and 461 anti-tank mines, as well as 2,301 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

Over 3,246 ha area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.