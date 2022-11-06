Azerbaijani premier, Turkiye's Vice President visit Shusha

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkiye’s Vice President Fuat Oktay met at the Fuzuli International Airport on November 5, Azernews reports.

Asadov and Oktay flew to Shusha after inspecting the international airport.

To recap on November 4, a one-on-one meeting was held in Baku between the officials where they emphasized the significance of the joint business forum and the 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, underlining all-out flourishing ties of the two fraternal nations.