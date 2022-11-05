EU commends Azerbaijan, Armenia's willingness to address border issues

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The EU commends the willingness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue efforts to address the border-related issues, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on the results of the Brussels meeting between deputy prime ministers of the two warring nations.

"The EU commends the constructive atmosphere in which the meeting was conducted, and the willingness of the parties to continue working on addressing border-related issues, as well as to improve the security situation," said the statement.

Similarly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry released a statement saying that the Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation commission discussed delimitation issues, considered organizational and procedural issues during the Brussels meeting on November 3.

According to the ministry, the third meeting of the commission under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan was held in Brussels.

Prior to the meeting, Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino greeted the delegations of both countries, wished success to the work of the commissions, and reaffirmed the readiness of the European Union to continue to provide assistance in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The two deputy prime ministers, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Council of the European Union for organizing the meeting.

Taking into account the agreements reached at the level of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in various formats, the parties continued to discuss delimitation issues, considered organizational and procedural matters.

In order to determine the legal framework for the joint activities of the commissions, the parties agreed to expedite work on agreeing on the procedure for joint activities of the State Commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and the commission on the delimitation and security of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

Further, the sides agreed to determine in working order the date and place of the fourth meeting of the commissions.

This was the third meeting within the framework of the work of the delimitation and border security commission between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

To recap, the first meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenian delimitation commissions was held on the border on May 24, 2022, and the second such meeting took place in Moscow on August 30, 2022.