NATO promotes Azerbaijani-Armenian rapprochement

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

NATO supports the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and welcomes the efforts of the European Union in this direction, reports Azernews.

Javier Colomina, Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Caucasus and Central Asia, shared on his Twitter page the post of Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino about the third meeting of the border commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels on November 3.

“Good news to see our partners discussing border delimitation, a must to increase security on the ground. #NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia & Azerbaijan, and welcomes #EU efforts towards that end, including hosting this talks and launching recently the @EMCAP,” Colomina tweeted.